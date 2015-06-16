RHP Michael Lorenzen must resolve his control issues in order to get his first win since May 5 when he faces Detroit on Tuesday. He has walked 15 batters in his past four starts, which has gotten him into trouble despite giving up just 14 hits in those outings. He has also allowed four home runs in that stretch, including two to the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 loss on Thursday. This will be the first time the 23-year-old rookie will face any of the Tigers.

RHP Jon Moscot suffered a dislocated left shoulder during the first inning of his start at Detroit on Monday.

SS Zack Cozart had surgery Monday to repair anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligament tears and right knee biceps tendon.

LHP Tony Cingrani was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained left shoulder.

RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled from Triple-A Louisville Monday and pitched 3 1/3 innings after starter Jon Moscot was injured.

C Devin Mesoraco was shut down indefinitely after three rehab games with Triple-A Louisville in the outfield last week when he experienced renewed soreness in his left hip. Mesoraco has not caught since April 12. He was only able to pinch-hit and serve as the designated hitter before making his last appearance with the Reds on May 20. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 25, and the Reds decided to try him in the outfield on his rehab assignment.