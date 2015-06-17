RHP Jon Moscot will undergo tests in Cincinnati on Wednesday to determine if his dislocated left shoulder will require surgery. Moscot, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, was injured on Monday during a rundown play when he made a full extension dive to tag out Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose at second base. “The significance of the damage will dictate what needs to happen,” said manager Bryan Price, who added that if Moscot has surgery, it would likely end his season.

SS Zack Cozart, who had surgery Monday to repair anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligament tears and right knee biceps tendon, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. The move cleared a spot on the Reds’ 40-man roster for RHP Donovan Hand.

OF Brennan Boesch was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He was batting just .125 with one RBI in 56 at-bats this season. The organization hopes he can straighten out his swing in the minors, though Boesch has a history of pummeling Triple-A pitching and then struggling at the next level. He hit .187 with the Los Angeles Angels last season after batting .332 with 25 home runs for the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City.

3B Todd Frazier hit two solo home runs in Cincinnati’s 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday. Frazier reached the 20-home run mark for the second time in his career. His second home run on Tuesday, a go-ahead shot in the seventh, was his 500th career hit. He has five multi-home run games in his career. “I know I can hit the ball out of any park,” he said. “Not to be cocky or anything about it but I’ve got power and I‘m pretty much showing it.”

RHP Donovan Hand was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Hand appeared in the 15 games with the Bats, including seven starts, and had a 1-3 record and 4.50 ERA. The 29-year-old has major league experience, appearing in 31 games (seven starts) for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013 and posting a 1-5 record and 3.69 ERA. “We felt he was best suited to come up and give us some middle relief that we so badly need right now,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

RHP Carlos Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He was 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 16 relief appearances with the Bats and has also appeared in three games with the Reds, allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Contreras fortifies a bullpen that has been used extensively in recent days.

LF Marlon Byrd will begin his rehab assignment with the team’s Double-A affiliate in Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday. He went on the 15-day disabled list on June 3 with a fractured right wrist but it has healed quickly. He was batting .212 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI prior to the injury. “I didn’t anticipate potentially having him back as soon as this,” manager Bryan Price said. “That’s definitely good news.”

RHP Johnny Cueto has never faced Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in regular-season play during his career. That will likely change on Wednesday night when Cueto starts against Detroit for the first time in his career. He got a no-decision in his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four runs in seven innings and striking out nine. He pitched seven shutout innings against San Diego in his previous start.