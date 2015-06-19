RHP Jon Moscot’s season is over. An MRI revealed significant damage in his left shoulder, which was injured while applying a tag earlier this week and likely will require surgery. “It’s not good news in the sense that it will be a longer time before he’ll be able to pitch,” said manager Bryan Price. “Certainly, he’ll be ready for 2016. You may as well do it now, get it taken care of and not have to worry about it going forward when the rehab is finished.” Moscot went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in his first three career starts.

3B Todd Frazier was due for a day off on Thursday before a rainout made it a moot point. It’s a temporary interruption to Frazier’s hot streak at the plate. He’s hit safely in six straight games and homered four times in the past two games, including Wednesday’s two-homer game, which he capped off with a walk-off grand slam in the 13th inning.

RHP Mike Leake will start Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins as a result of Thursday’s rainout. Leake is making his 14th start this season. He’s been a workhorse again for Cincinnati with 82 2/3 innings pitched in his previous 13 outings. He’s pitched six or more innings eight times this season.

RHP Donovan Hand was impressive during his three scoreless innings on Wednesday night, which helped set up the Reds’ 8-4 victory in 13 innings, a game won on Todd Frazier’s walk-off grand slam. “It seemed to me that he had to make that big pitch every single inning,” said manager Bryan Price. “Twice he had (Tigers leadoff batter) Anthony Gose up there with runners in scoring position. He had to make the pitches.”