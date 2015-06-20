FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jon Moscot had season-ending surgery on Friday to repair his dislocated left shoulder. He can begin throwing in three months. Recovery time estimated to be 4-6 months, meaning he should be ready for Spring Training. The right-handed rookie went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in three starts.

RHP Mike Leake retired the first 13 batters he faced on Friday night before a lapse in control in the middle innings cost him a more extended outing. Leake, who didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, gave up just two hits in seven innings with three walks and seven Ks over 92 pitches. He has won two straight since dropping three straight decisions in May. “Those three games, I just lost my head for a bit,” he said. “I feel like I‘m coming back a little bit. I‘m a guy who likes to attack and can’t be scared to pitch.”

RHP Donovan Hand was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, but not before impressing his manager. “What he did in that last game was a difference-maker,” Bryan Price said. Hand tossed three scoreless innings on Wednesday night, helping set up the Reds’ 8-4 victory in 13 innings won on Todd Frazier’s walk-off grand slam.

RHP Raisel Iglesias, who’s on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, has begun throwing and barring any setbacks he could return by the All-Star break. “We do have a schedule lined up for him that, without any setbacks, he’ll follow,” said manager Bryan Price. The rookie right-hander is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six appearances including four starts.

LF Marlon Byrd was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday, barely two weeks after his wrist was fractured by a Sean O‘Sullivan pitch on June 3 in Philadelphia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.