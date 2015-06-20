RHP Jon Moscot had season-ending surgery on Friday to repair his dislocated left shoulder. He can begin throwing in three months. Recovery time estimated to be 4-6 months, meaning he should be ready for Spring Training. The right-handed rookie went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in three starts.

RHP Mike Leake retired the first 13 batters he faced on Friday night before a lapse in control in the middle innings cost him a more extended outing. Leake, who didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, gave up just two hits in seven innings with three walks and seven Ks over 92 pitches. He has won two straight since dropping three straight decisions in May. “Those three games, I just lost my head for a bit,” he said. “I feel like I‘m coming back a little bit. I‘m a guy who likes to attack and can’t be scared to pitch.”

RHP Donovan Hand was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, but not before impressing his manager. “What he did in that last game was a difference-maker,” Bryan Price said. Hand tossed three scoreless innings on Wednesday night, helping set up the Reds’ 8-4 victory in 13 innings won on Todd Frazier’s walk-off grand slam.

RHP Raisel Iglesias, who’s on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, has begun throwing and barring any setbacks he could return by the All-Star break. “We do have a schedule lined up for him that, without any setbacks, he’ll follow,” said manager Bryan Price. The rookie right-hander is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six appearances including four starts.

LF Marlon Byrd was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday, barely two weeks after his wrist was fractured by a Sean O‘Sullivan pitch on June 3 in Philadelphia.