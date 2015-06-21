LHP Tony Cingrani, who is on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, is likely to return prior to the All-Star break. An MRI on June 15 showed no structural damage and the reports have been positive on Cingrani since. He gives the Reds matchup flexibility in the latter innings. Cingrani is 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 appearances. He’s struck out 26 in 23 1/3 innings.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who had allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his previous five starts, didn’t have his best command on Saturday when he allowed three earned runs and four hits while walking three. He needed 86 pitches to get through five innings. “DeSclafani made some pitches he’d like to have back,” said manager Bryan Price. “I didn’t think he was on top of his game.”

C Devin Mesoraco did everything he could to avoid surgery, but to no avail. On June 29, the Reds catcher will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a hip impingement that prevented him from catching since mid-April. Mesoraco’s attempts to rehab in left field failed. After an All-Star season in 2014 in which he became the first Reds catcher to hit 25 homers and drive in 80 runs since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, Mesoraco will look to recover in time for spring training.

RHP Ryan Mattheus has provided some stability for a Reds bullpen that has battled inconsistency and injury this season. He had a recent five-game scoreless streak in which he retired the first batter he faced 13 straight appearances. Entering Saturday’s game, he had stranded all three of his inherited baserunners. Mattheus was claimed off waivers from the Angels in May. “To get someone of Mattheus’ ability off waivers ... couldn’t be happier with that acquisition,” Price said.