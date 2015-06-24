FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 25, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Josh Smith made his major league debut Tuesday and gave up four runs on two hits in three-plus. Smith carried a no-hitter into the fourth but did not record an out as the Pirates went on to score seven runs in the inning.

LHP Aroldis Chapman was placed on paternity leave Sunday. He is expected to join the team Thursday.

2B Brandon Phillips went 2-for-5 and scored a run Tuesday. Phillips has struggled lately, hitting just .162 (7-for-43) in his last 10 games to drop his average from .306 to .286.

RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run, his 12th of the season. Bruce homered for the second time in two games and has hit .500 (10-for-20) over his last five games.

RHP Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

RHP Ryan Mattheus pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out one batter. Mattheus made his first appearance in six days after giving up a home run June 17 at Detroit, and has pitched scoreless outings in eight of his last 10 appearances.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.