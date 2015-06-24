RHP Josh Smith made his major league debut Tuesday and gave up four runs on two hits in three-plus. Smith carried a no-hitter into the fourth but did not record an out as the Pirates went on to score seven runs in the inning.

LHP Aroldis Chapman was placed on paternity leave Sunday. He is expected to join the team Thursday.

2B Brandon Phillips went 2-for-5 and scored a run Tuesday. Phillips has struggled lately, hitting just .162 (7-for-43) in his last 10 games to drop his average from .306 to .286.

RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run, his 12th of the season. Bruce homered for the second time in two games and has hit .500 (10-for-20) over his last five games.

RHP Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

RHP Ryan Mattheus pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out one batter. Mattheus made his first appearance in six days after giving up a home run June 17 at Detroit, and has pitched scoreless outings in eight of his last 10 appearances.