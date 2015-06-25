FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 26, 2015 / 5:07 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings to pick up his fifth win of the season. Leake owns a 4-8 career record against the Pirates at PNC Park but also a 2.54 ERA, having allowed 22 earned runs over 78 innings.

CF Billy Hamilton went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday. He stole two bases after reaching base en route to scoring in the first inning for his major league best 35th swipe. He leads Miami 2B Dee Gordon, the next-closest base stealer, by 10 stolen bases.

J.J. Hoover worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season. Hoover took over the closer’s role for the Reds while Aroldis Chapman, expected to return Thursday, is away from the team on paternity leave.

LF Marlon Byrd went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. He is hitting .316 (6-for-19) since his return from the disabled list May 19 with two home runs and four RBIs.

2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday with a jammed left thumb. Phillips missed over a month in 2014 when a torn ligament in the same thumb required surgery. He is day-to-day.


