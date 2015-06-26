3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-6 with his 24th home run of the season, a walk and three RBIs. Frazier is tied for second with Washington’s Bryce Harper among National League home run hitters, behind only Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, who has 27.

LHP Aroldis Chapman returned to the Reds after he was on paternity leave and missed Cincinnati’s first two games in Pittsburgh. He threw a scoreless 11th inning Thursday in the Reds’ 13-inning win.

INF Kristopher Negron was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster for LHP Aroldis Chapman, who came off paternity leave. Negron hit .141 in 42 games for Cincinnati.

RHP Pedro Villarreal pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first career major league win. Villarreal gave up one hit, walked two and struck out one.

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the’ Reds lineup Thursday after missing the Wednesday game with a jammed thumb. Phillips went 3-for-7 and drove in two runs, including the game-winner on his home run in the 13th inning.