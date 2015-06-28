FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 28, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Michael Lorenzen will not factor into the decision in Saturday’s suspended game against the Mets, which will be resumed Sunday with the two teams tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh. Lorenzen allowed the one run Saturday on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings. He was lifted with the bases loaded in the sixth, but LHP Manny Parra retired Mets RF Curtis Granderson on a fly to left to preserve the tie. With heavy rains pelting Citi Field, the tarp was rolled on to the field after the sixth and the game was suspended after a rain delay of 53 minutes. The no-decision will snap a two-start winning streak for Lorenzen, who is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) this season.

