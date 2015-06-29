OF Chris Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville after Sunday’s doubleheader. Dominguez hit .261 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games for Cincinnati.

RHP Michael Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Saturday’s suspended game against the Mets, which was concluded Sunday. Lorenzen allowed one run on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings. He was lifted with the bases loaded in the sixth, but LHP Manny Parra retired Mets RF Curtis Granderson on a fly to left to preserve the tie. With heavy rains pelting Citi Field, the tarp was rolled on to the field after the sixth and the game was suspended after a rain delay of 53 minutes. The no-decision snapped a two-start winning streak for Lorenzen, who is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) this season.

RHP Jon Moscot (dislocated left shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL between the end of the Reds’ 2-1, 13-inning loss in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game and the start of the Sunday’s regularly scheduled game. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for OF Jason Bourgeois, who served as the Reds’ 26th man in their 7-2 loss to the Mets. Moscot is out for the season after undergoing surgery June 19 to repair an injury sustained while he was diving to make a tag four days earlier. He went 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in three starts for the Reds.

RHP Mike Leake will look to win his third consecutive start and complete an unbeaten June when he takes the mound for the Reds on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Twins at Great American Ball Park. Leake earned the win in his most recent start, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings Wednesday as the Reds beat the Pirates 5-2. He has allowed just two runs over 14 innings in his past two starts and is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts this month, during which Leake has lowered his overall ERA from 4.66 to 3.91. Leake will be making his second career appearance against the Twins. He didn’t factor into the decision on June 24, 2012, when he allowed two runs over eight innings in the Reds’ 4-3 loss at Great American Ball Park.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (left oblique) threw 45 pitches in the bullpen Saturday and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 28-July 5. Manager Bryan Price said Iglesias would likely need at least three rehab appearances before the Reds would consider bringing him back to the majors. Iglesias has been out since early June. He is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six games (four starts) for the Reds this season.

2B Brandon Phillips (thumb, pinkie) was lifted after six innings in the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the Mets on Sunday. He is day-to-day.

C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) will undergo season-ending surgery Monday in New York. Mesoraco hasn’t caught in a game since April 12 but remained on the roster as a pinch hitter and designated hitter until May 25. He tried playing left field on a rehab assignment in hopes he could return to the Reds this season but was shut down after just three games due to recurring pain. He is expected to be 100 percent for spring training next year. Mesoraco hit just .178 with no homers and two RBIs in 45 at-bats for the Reds this season.

OF Jason Bourgeois was activated from the 60-day disabled list Sunday, and he served as the 26th man in the Reds’ regularly scheduled game against the Mets, which Cincinnati lost 7-2. Bourgeois, who was officially activated after the Reds 2-1, 13-inning loss in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, went in to play right field in a double switch in the sixth inning and finished 0-for-1. It was the season debut for Bourgeois, who missed the first 73 games recovering from a fractured left scapula he sustained March 14.