RHP Nate Adcock earned his first National League victory Monday night with two hitless innings. He walked two and struck out two to notch his second career win, the other one coming in 2011 for the Royals. “The thought going in was that they would need multiple innings from me, for sure,” Adcock said. “I threw some really good sliders today, some good changeups. I was pleased.”

RHP Mike Leake said he became “a little bored” when the Reds staked him to a 9-1 lead after three innings Monday. However, without his best stuff, Leake struggled to be aggressive in the strike zone and nearly relinquished the lead. Leake gave up seven earned runs and nine hits, including a three-run homer by Brian Dozier, in four innings during the Reds’ 11-7 victory over the Twins. “It’s no excuse,” Leake said of his complacency. “I just elevated some balls that they took advantage of.”

CF Billy Hamilton reached base four times, twice via a walk, stole four bases and scored three times Monday night. It was the third time in his career that he recorded four steals in a game. “That’s always fun,” said Hamilton, who has 40 a major-league-best steals on the season. “I felt like there were more hits out there to get.”

C Tucker Barnhart had a career-high four hits Monday night, extending his hitting streak to five games. “He’s hit a lot of balls back through the middle from both sides of the plate,” manager Bryan Price said. “That says a lot about his approach. He’s extremely confident right now.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias, on the disabled list due to a strained left oblique, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He hasn’t had any setbacks during his throwing program. “Now more than anything it’s about building up the resiliency,” said manager Bryan Price, who added it would take two or three minor league starts to get Iglesias up to 90 pitches. The rookie is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in six appearances for Cincinnati, including four starts.

2B Brandon Phillips sat out Monday after injuring both of his hands Sunday during the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the Mets at Citi Field. His left thumb already was sore from a prior injury. “He’s been getting really banged up, and he’s still found a way to give us competitive at-bats,” manager Bryan Price said. Phillips has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .287 in 66 games with five homers and 30 RBIs.

C Devin Mesoraco underwent season-ending surgery Monday in New York to repair a left hip impingement.

OF Jason Bourgeois, reinstated from the disabled list Sunday, struck out as a pinch hitter both Sunday and Monday in his first two appearances of the season. He fractured his scapula during spring training. “It’s been a long, long process, rehabbing, but I needed every day,” he said. “I‘m 100 percent ready to go. It’s all about baseball now -- at-bats and games played, just trying to help this team and contribute as much as I can.” Bourgeois batted .242 in 18 games for Cincinnati last season.