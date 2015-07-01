C Tucker Barnhart had a career-high four hits Monday night extending his hitting streak to five games, during which he’s hit .600 with four doubles. “What a nice compliment to a kid who’s a really nice defensive player,” said manager Bryan Price of the 2011 minor league Gold Glove winner. “Then all of a sudden, now here comes the offense. This is probably the nicest stretch of offense he’s had in his career, and it’s happening in the big leagues.”

RHP J.J. Hoover allowed his first earned run since April 21 on Tuesday night. His 15 2/3-inning scoreless streak was the longest by a Reds pitcher this season. It’s been quite the turnaround for Hoover who went 1-10 last season and had a stint at Triple-A.

LHP Tony Cingrani is scheduled to pitch two innings in a rehab assignment on Friday. Cingrani has been on the disabled list since June 15 with a strained left shoulder.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani managed to pitch into the seventh inning on Tuesday despite command issues. He finished with 120 pitches, but also six earned runs allowed on 11 hits. He walked two and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts in an 8-5 loss to the Twins. “They’ve got a good team,” said DeSclafani. “If you make mistakes, they’re going to get hits. I thought I did a good job up to the seventh. I’ve got to do a better job in that inning.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, throwing three shutout innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three. Iglesias has been out since May 31 due to a strained left oblique.

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again Tuesday with two sore hands he injured during Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Mets at Citi Field. He took ground balls prior to Tuesday’s game after doing nothing but treatment the day before. “He’s just going to have to get out and have activity,” said manager Bryan Price. “If he can get to the point where he’s swung the bat, we’ll have an easier job of knowing when he’ll be able to play and what he’ll be able to do.” Phillips has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .287 in 66 games with five homers and 30 RBIs.

2B Brandon Phillips started and batted leadoff in his first action since leaving Sunday’s second game against the Mets in New York with injuries to both hands.