RHP Michael Lorenzen struggled from the outset on Friday night, allowing a leadoff homer to Milwaukee’s Gerardo Parra, then needing 90 pitches to get through four innings in a 12-1 loss to Milwaukee. He allowed three runs and five hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. “Michael got a lot of his hard stuff up against a hot-hitting team,” said manager Bryan Price. “Sometimes when you have good stuff like his you can get by when they foul off those pitches. They got his pitch count up and took advantage of our bullpen.”

RHP Robert Stephenson, the Reds’ top pitching prospect, was promoted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. “He’s really found himself at that Double-A level, which was a real challenge for him last season,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’re excited that he’s throwing the ball consistently. He’s getting his curve ball over. He’s incorporated a split changeup that gives him a quality third pitch.” Stephenson went 4-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 games at Double-A Pensacola with 89 strikeouts and 43 walks in 78 1/3 innings.

LHP Tony Cingrani has been on the disabled list since June 15 with a strained left shoulder. On Friday he took his first step toward rejoining the major league club when he pitched two innings for Triple-A Louisville with a walk and three strikeouts. He threw 35 pitches, 23 strikes. “We’re going to work him along and stretch him out a little bit,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

RHP Carlos Contreras’ six-game scoreless streak ended abruptly when he allowed Carlos Gomez’s first career grand slam in a 12-1 loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. He allowed two walks and three hits in his 1 2/3-inning stint, but one of those hits iced the victory for the Brewers.