RHP Josh Smith made history on Saturday night in the Reds’ loss to the Brewers, but it was of the dubious nature. Smith tied a club record with four hit batters, the first to do so since left-hander Jake Weimer in 1907. Smith allowed five earned runs with three walks in 4 1/3 innings over 80 pitches. Smith has walked 13 in 12 1/3 innings in his first three career starts. “He wasn’t trying to hit anybody, he was just erratic,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The ball tailed in on him when he hit Gomez and a couple other times too.”

Todd Frazier bolstered his All-Star credentials by going 4-for-5 with two doubles on Saturday for his third career four-hit game. It was the first time this season he’d had four hits in a game and first since Aug. 3, 2014, at Miami. It was Frazier’s first multi-hit game since June 25.

LHP Tony Cingrani pitched two scoreless innings Friday night in his first Triple-A rehab start with a walk, three strikeouts over 35 pitches. “It accomplished what we wanted,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He came out feeling fine.” Cingrani is on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder. He’ll pitch again on Tuesday and Price said he could be stretched out to be a starter for the Reds in the second half.

LF Marlon Byrd continues to swing the bat well since coming off the disabled list on June 19. On Saturday night in the Reds’ loss to the Brewers, Byrd extended his season-high hitting streak to nine games with a solo homer, his 14th. He’s batting .341 during his hitting streak which is the longest active streak on the team.