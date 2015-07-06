RHP Josh Smith was all over the place in Saturday’s outing, allowing five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings and tying a club record with four hit batsman. He was optioned to Double-A Pensacola following Sunday’s game. “We’re in a situation where we’re trying the best we can to fill these spots (in the rotation),” said manager Bryan Price. “When you run young guys out there, you’re vulnerable to games like this. Josh can help us but he’s got to get back to commanding the strike zone.”

RHP Mike Leake needed 28 pitches to get through the first inning Sunday. He finished with 89 pitches through six innings with three earned runs allowed against a red-hot Milwaukee Brewers club. “Leake was around the zone,” said manager Bryan Price. “When he’s ahead in the count he expands the zone. Milwaukee’s a hot team they lay off those pitches and stayed ahead in the count. They didn’t let him off the hook.”

C Tucker Barnhart started six of the past 12 games and two of three. “He’s earned a chance to be part of the mix,” said manager Bryan Price. In part, that’s because he’s in the best offensive stretch of his career, hitting safely in 6 of 8 games. He hit .368 with two homers and three RBIs during a recent 7-game hitting streak. “It’s a big part of his development, to take more of a leadership role,” Price said. “He’s working with younger pitchers that he’s caught in the minor leagues. That makes it easier for him. He is already a good catch and throw guy.”

OF Jason Bourgeois made his first start of the season in Sunday’s game, playing center field and batting eighth. Manager Bryan Price wants to keep him fresh with more than just pinch-hit appearances. “He went through that work and rehab. He needs to play or he’ll lose his feel for his swing,” Price said. Bourgeois began the season on the disabled list after fracturing his scapula in Spring Training.

INF/OF Ivan De Jesus Jr. entered Sunday’s game hitting .360 in his past eight appearances. He hit his third homer in Saturday’s game. On Sunday, De Jesus started at shortstop and batted sixth. “We need to get him some at bats,” said manager Bryan Price. “Since Marlon (Byrd) is back there is less opportunity for him in leftfield. We need to get Skip (Schumaker) out there sometimes too. He had a nice game yesterday so we’ll run with the hot hand a little bit.”