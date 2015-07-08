LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday at Miami in place of RHP Josh Smith, who was optioned to Double-A Pensacola on Monday. Holmberg, 23, is 4-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) for Louisville this season. Last year, he appeared in seven games (five starts) with Cincinnati, going 2-2 with a 4.80 ERA.

RHP Raisel Iglesias threw 4 2/3 innings Sunday, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts, in his second rehab outing for Triple-A Louisville. He has been out since May 31 due to a strained left oblique.