3B Todd Frazier will face of with two-time champion Prince Fielder of Texas in the first round of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Each batter gets five minutes per round, and home runs in each batter’s final minute stop the clock. Players can earn up to 1 minute, 30 seconds of bonus time based on home run distance.

LHP David Holmberg was scheduled to be called up Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday at Miami. However, Wednesday’s game was rained out, and manager Bryan Price was not certain immediately after the game whether Holmberg would still make the start or if Wednesday’s scheduled starter, RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 3.58) would be pushed back. Holmberg, 23, is 4-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) for Louisville this season. Last year, he appeared in seven games (five starts) with Cincinnati, going 2-2 with a 4.80 ERA.

LHP Tony Cingrani threw three scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday in his second rehab appearance. He allowed two hits while striking out four and walking two. Cingrani has been out since June 14 due to a strained left shoulder.

RF Jay Bruce had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run in the Reds’ 5-0 win over the Nationals on Tuesday night. He has hit in six consecutive games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with four doubles and a triple in that span. Bruce, who was hitting .209 on June 14, has his average up to .243.