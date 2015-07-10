RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-4) went six innings against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing five hits, four walks and two runs. Lorenzen, a rookie making his 14th big-league appearance, now has seven quality starts out of 12 this season.

RHP Mike Leake, who has been rumored to be on the trading block, will start against the Miami Marlins on Friday. It will be his 18th start of the season. His career record is 58-46 with a 3.96 ERA, but he has underperformed so far this year (5-5, 4.39). The team is 7-10 when he starts this season, and Leake has allowed 14 home runs and a .264 batting average. He had a .236 ERA as of May 11 but has slumped the past two months.

RHP Aroldis Chapman, who has made his fourth straight All-Star Game, is the first Reds reliever to accomplish that feat. John Franco, who made the All-Star Game three times while with the Reds, had held the record for a Cincinnati reliever before Chapman.

RF Jay Bruce had a tough game on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He is reportedly on the trading block, and perhaps that is weighing on his mind. However, Bruce, who is hitting .240, has the right to reject a trade to eight teams: Yankees, Marlins, Red Sox, Twins, A‘s, Rays, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks.