Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
July 11, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake (6-5), who beat the Marlins 5-0 on June 19 and had a 4-1 record and a 1.65 ERA in five career starts against the franchise entering Friday, was at his best yet again. He did not throw harder than 91 mph but had great movement on his pitches, allowing three hits and one walk. The only extra-base he allowed came in the eighth, when newly acquired PH Casey McGahee doubled off the wall in left, missing a game-tying homer by a few feet. Leake had a potential no-hitter going until Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich broke it up with a one-out single in the fifth inning.

Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who had been expected to face the Marlins on Saturday, will miss one turn due to a gluteus injury.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who on Saturday had been expected to face his former team, the Marlins, will miss one turn in the rotation due to a gluteus injury. DeSclafani, 25, had a solid first half of the season, going 5-6 with a 3.65 ERA. That is especially true considering the 6.27 ERA he posted as a rookie last year with the Marlins.

RHP Raisel Iglesisas will make Saturday’s start against Miami. It will be Iglesias’ fifth major-league start.

RHP Raisel Iglesias makes an emergency start on Saturday against the Marlins, filling in for injured RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who will miss one turn. Iglesias, a rookie from Cuba, will be making his seventh appearance of the season and his fifth start. He is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA. In the minors this year, had a 1-3 record with a 3.41 ERA.

RHP Johnny Cueto, who is having an excellent season for the Reds, lost in the fan voting for the final spot in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Cueto, who will take his turn in the Reds’ rotation on Sunday against Miami, is 6-5 with a 2.61 ERA.

