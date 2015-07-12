LHP Aroldis Chapman is 18-for-18 in save chances. He has an 11-game scoreless streak. He is on pace with his saves since he had 38, 38 and 36 in his first three years as the Reds closer.

CF Yorman Rodriguez was sent to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Rodriguez is one of three Reds prospects who will play in Sunday’s Futures Game in Cincinnati, joined by LHP Amir Garrett, 23, and OF/1B Kyle Waldrop, 23. Rodriguez, who turns 23 next month, is a 6-2, 210-pounder from Venezuela.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-2) was cruising along with four scoreless innings against the Marlins on Saturday. But then he gave up five runs in the fifth and did not last the inning. His final numbers included eight hits, no walks and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

LF Marlon Byrd had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. The streak was three away from his career best. Byrd, who turns 38 next month, is still going strong despite his 0-for-4 performance on Saturday. He has 14 home runs, his eighth season in double figures. His career best in homers was 25, last year.

RHP Johnny Cueto, 29, faces the Marlins on Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. Cueto is having another strong season and is on track for his fifth straight year with an ERA lower than 3.00. He went 20-9 last year but is only 6-5 so far this season because of weak run support. Cueto lost in the fan voting for the final spot in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.