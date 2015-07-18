RHP Mike Leake is using the trade rumors as motivation. In his past two starts, Leake has allowed just one run and seven hits in 14 innings. On Friday night he also contributed a squeeze bunt and a two-run double, tying a career high with five RBIs accomplished last season. “I think it’s more likely that I’ll get traded than stay here,” Leake said. “It’s more motivation than anything else. It sucks that we’ve had the season that we’ve had. But if they are going to trade me, I‘m eager to play for a winning team. A team that’s in it.”

RHP Donn Roach was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds off waivers Monday from the Chicago Cubs. Roach, 25, made one start for the Cubs this season, allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. In 17 major-league appearances for the Cubs and Padres, Roach is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA. He has walked 16 and fanned 18 in 33 2/3 innings.

RHP Donovan Hand was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after being designated for assignment earlier in the week. Hand made only one appearance for the Reds this season, but it was memorable. In an 8-4, 13-inning win against the Detroit Tigers, Hand allowed just two hits and struck out three while working the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

RHP Jumbo Diaz earned another opportunity in the Reds bullpen after posting a 1.13 ERA in 13 appearances at Triple-A Louisville. Diaz was recalled from Triple-A on Friday. He was demoted on June 7 after allowing 17 earned runs in 23 innings and was told to work on his splitter and slider, in particular. “Diaz is a lot better pitcher than he showed last time he was here,” said manager Bryan Price.

RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday after recording a 6.08 era in 12 games over two stints with the Reds this season. Contreras, 24, went 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five appearances, including three starts for Cincinnati last year, and is considered among the organization’s more promising arms.

LF Marlon Byrd worked hard to stay fresh during the All-Star break and it showed on Friday night when he fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-for-4 with a homer, double, and two singles. “It’s a good start (to the second half),” Byrd said. “I took some dry swings, dry hacks, just to try to stay in it. I wanted to keep the momentum after the break.” Byrd has nine multi-hit games since June 21.