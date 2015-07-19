FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier slipped to 0-for-9 in the first two games after the All-Star break. He is 6-for-36 (.166) in his last nine games.

Reds LHP Tony Cingrani threw 93 pitches in five innings on Friday during his fourth rehab game and that was enough for manager Bryan Price to practically pencil him in as the starter in one of the games in Cincinnati’s doubleheader against the Cubs on Wednesday. Cingrani has strung together 14 scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville.

SS Eugenio Suarez celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, in part by riding around the clubhouse on a black, two-wheeled, electric scooter. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the loss to Cleveland on Saturday night.

2B Brandon Phillips went 3-for-4 against Cleveland on Saturday to improve to 68-for-197 in 50 games against his former team. Phillips has reached base at least once in nine consecutive games overall.

