#US MLB
July 21, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Dylan Axelrod was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster vacancy created when LHP Manny Parra went on the disabled list. Axelrod was 6-6 with a 4.05 ERA with Louisville this season.

LHP Manny Parra went on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a strained left elbow. Parra is in the final season on a two-year, $5.5 million contract. During Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians, Parra threw 31 pitches over 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and walking a batter with the bases loaded. Parra is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA over 18 innings in 24 games. He also was on the disabled list from April 29-May 25 with a neck strain.

C Devin Mesoraco was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. Mesoraco is out for the season after undergoing left hip surgery last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
