RHP Michael Lorenzen’s pitch count got elevated early in Monday’s game and he never really recovered. Lorenzen needed 106 pitches to complete five innings and allowed four earned runs and seven hits with three walks in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. “He had a long second inning,” said manager Bryan Price. “They took advantage of it.”

3B Todd Frazier snapped an 0-for-10 skid since the All-Star break with his 26th home run off the Cubs’ Clayton Richard on Monday night. He hadn’t homered in 15 straight games, his longest drought of the season. “I got out of my element a little bit,” said Frazier. “I was swinging at bad pitches. It’s a new week.”

RF Jay Bruce appeared to have benefited from the All-Star break. He’s batting .333 with two homers and six RBIs since the break, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning Monday night that put the Reds ahead to stay in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. “Bruce finding his stroke makes them entirely different,” said Chicago manager Joe Maddon.