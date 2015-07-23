3B Todd Frazier is looking more like himself at the plate after going 0-for-10 coming out of the All-Star break. He broke a homerless drought on Monday then went 1-for-4 on Tuesday night with three RBIs, including a two-run single. It was his first multi-RBI game since June 25.

LHP Tony Cingrani will be reinstated from the disabled list to start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. Manager Bryan Price is eager to see the new, improved, and healthy Cingrani back in the major leagues. “I‘m excited to see his breaking ball,” said Price. “The reports say it’s shown a lot of improvement. I‘m excited to see a more complete pitcher with more in his arsenal.” He is 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 appearances this season.

RHP Raisel Iglesias handcuffed the Chicago Cubs for four innings, but command issues pushed his pitch-count to 112 through 5 2/3 innings. He finished with eight strikeouts, tying a career-high, with four walks and two earned runs allowed over 112 pitches. “Raisel is finding his way right now,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s got the stuff to do it.”

CF Marlon Byrd started in center field on Tuesday night. It was just his second appearance in center after making 67 of his 71 appearances in LF. “When I asked him about playing center field, he looked at me like I had lobsters growing out of my ears,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s up to the task. He’s done a good job the few times we’ve had him out there.” Price was spelling Billy Hamilton in CF while also keeping Byrd’s hot bat in the lineup. Byrd is hitting .305 with five homers and eight RBIs in his past 19 appearances. He went 1-for-6 on Tuesday.

LF Skip Schumaker started in left field Tuesday night in an effort by manager Bryan Price to get him at least one start this month. “I wanted to find a way to get him in there and keep him feeling comfortable at the plate,” said Price. “With the doubleheader (Wednesday), everybody will play tomorrow, so that’s a good chance to get him back-to-back starts.” Schumaker leads major league pinch hitters with 11 hits and ranks second with four extra-base knocks.