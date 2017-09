LHP Tony Cingrani, reinstated from the disabled list to start Game 2 of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He struggled Wednesday, allowing five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings over 70 pitches. That left him 0-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 25 games (one start) this season. Cingrani was out more than a month due to a strained left shoulder.