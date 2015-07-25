3B Todd Frazier went 1-for-3 with one RBI on his ground-rule double in the fourth. He has 29 doubles, tying his season-high figure set in 2013. In his past five games, Frazier is 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles, one homer and seven RBIs.

RHP JJ Hoover gave up three hits, including Carlos Gonzalez’s game-tying homer in the eighth, two runs while blowing his third save. In the ninth inning Tuesday, Hoover also blew a save when he gave up a game-tying homer to Kyle Schwarber that evened the game at 4. In his past two outings, Hoover has allowed five hits, including two home runs, and four runs in two innings and has thrown a combined 51 pitches in those appearances.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani gave up seven hits and three runs in seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He pitched a full seven innings for the first time since June 4, a span of seven starts. This was the fifth time this season DeSclafani has pitched seven innings. It was also his 10th quality start of the season and first since June 25 at Pittsburgh.

1B Joey Votto hit his 18th home run, a solo shot with one out in the ninth that tied the game at 5. It was the seventh go-ahead homer of his career in the ninth inning or later. The last was May 9, 2014, against the Rockies off Boone Logan. Votto has hit three homers in eight games since the All-Star break. He went 3-for-5, giving him four straight multi-hit games and six multi-hit games since the break. Votto has hit safely in seven of his eight games since the break, going 17-for-31 (.548) with a .641 on-base percentage.