3B Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer in the Reds’ four-run third inning on Saturday against the Rockies. The homer was Frazier’s 27th of the season and No. 100 in his career. He has at least one RBI in five of his past six games. In his past five games, Frazier is 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles, one homer and seven RBIs.

LHP Aroldis Chapman came on with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on first and got pinch-hitter Michael McKenry to ground out to end Saturday night’s game against the Rockies. Chapman posted his 20th save of the season in 21 opportunities. It was career save No. 133 for Chapman but just his third one-out save.

2B Brandon Phillips went 1-for-5 with a third-inning single on Saturday against the Rockies that extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is 11-for-33 (.333) during the streak. Phillips has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games since July 5 and is batting .264 (19-for-72) with three doubles and two RBIs during that span.

1B Joey Votto had his 600th career RBI in the third inning on Saturday against the Rockies. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to five games, all of them multiple-hit games. Votto has hit safely in eight of his nine games since the All-Star break, going 19-for-35 (.543).

RHP Johnny Cueto gave up four singles in eight scoreless innings on Saturday against the Rockies and did not allow a runner to reach second base. It was his 12th quality start of the season. Cueto has pitched eight or more innings in three of his past five starts, with the exceptions his previous two outings when he worked five innings on July 12 at Miami and lost and four innings last Sunday against Cleveland without a decision.