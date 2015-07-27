OF Chris Dominguez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Sunday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in late June after hitting .261 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games for Cincinnati. He is batting .216/.264/.368 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 66 games for Louisville.

RHP Michael Lorenzen started for the Reds and gave up eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Dylan Axelrod relieved him and allowed eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. It was the first time the Reds had two pitchers surrender eight or more earned runs in the same game since Bob Purkey and Jay Hook did it on June 28, 1961, in the first game of a doubleheader at Chicago.

LHP John Lamb, 25, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the deal that sent pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Royals and will be assigned to Triple-A Louisville. Lamb was taken in the fifth round in 2008 out of Laguna Hills (Calif.) High School. He was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this season for Omaha where he went 9-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts.

LHP Cody Reed, 22, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the trade that sent pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Royals and will be assigned to Double-A Pensacola. They took Reed in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Northwest Mississippi Community College. In 15 starts and three relief appearances this season for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and high Class A Wilmington, where he was a Carolina League All-Star, Reed went a combined 7-7 with one save and a 2.53 ERA.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, 22, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the deal for RHP Johnny Cueto. Finnegan, who pitched two innings in relief Saturday for Triple-A Omaha, will report to Triple-A Louisville where he will be stretched out to start. He went 3-0 with a 2.96 in 14 relief appearances this season for the Royals. Finnegan also made seven starts and four relief appearances at Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Finnegan, who went to TCU and pitched in the College World Series last year, was promoted to the Royals in September. He became just the third Royals draft pick to make his major league debut in the same season he was selected. The others were outfielder Bo Jackson, taken in the fourth round in 1986, and pitcher Jeff Granger (first round, 1993). Finnegan made seven postseason relief appearances with the Royals last year.

RF Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and hit his 16th homer of the season. It was Bruce’s 198th career home run, tying him with Barry Larkin for the ninth-most home runs in Reds history. Bruce drove in four runs for the fourth time this season and second time this month. He also did it July 18 against Cleveland. He’s h itting .310 (22-for-71) this month with eight doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.