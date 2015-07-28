RHP Mike Leake is scheduled to get the call Tuesday night when Cincinnati continues its series in St. Louis, barring a potential trade. Leake is 4-7 with a 4.75 ERA in 15 career starts against the Cardinals, although he was a tough-luck 2-1 loser April 19 at Busch Stadium in a complete game. He is coming off a 9-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, when he gave up just four hits and a run in six innings.

C Kyle Skipworth was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Monday to take the roster spot of RHP Johnny Cueto, dealt to Kansas City on Sunday. Skipworth was hitting .237 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 42 games for the Blue Wahoos, belting a homer in five straight games from July 10-16, one shy of the club record. He was on the Reds’ roster for four days in April without appearing in a game.

RHP Raisel Iglesias didn’t pitch badly for most of Monday night’s game, but he missed badly with a fastball in the fourth inning, and Kolten Wong made him pay with a grand slam that cost him a loss. Iglesias fanned seven and walked none in six innings, allowing six hits and four runs. Iglesias has recorded seven or more strikeouts in three of his past four starts.

1B Joey Votto doubled in the first inning for his 20th hit since the All-Star break, and he reached base three times. The one time he didn’t get on base caught some people’s attention. With Cincinnati trailing 4-1 in the fifth and Billy Hamilton at first with one out, Votto curiously tried to bunt for a hit and was erased easily at first base by Cardinals C Yadier Molina.

INF Skip Schumaker pinch-hit in the ninth inning and flied out to left, unremarkable except for the fact it was his major-league-high 45th pinch-hit appearance of the year. Schumaker is batting .289 as a pinch hitter, 71 points higher than his overall average. He is tied with Hal Morris (1999), Lenny Harris (1994) and Laynce Nix (2010) for 18th place in single-season pinch-hit at-bats in club history.