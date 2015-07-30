OF Chris Dominguez, designated for assignment by the Reds on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville. He was demoted to Louisville in late June after hitting .261 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games for Cincinnati.

RHP Mike Leake was brilliant again Tuesday night, pitching eight shutout innings to garner his ninth win. Leake’s economy was key on a sweltering night, as he threw only 95 pitches, using no more than 16 in any inning. In his past 30 innings, Leake has yielded just two runs on 15 hits and four walks while striking out 21.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani gets the ball Wednesday night in the series finale at St. Louis. The rookie is coming off a no-decision Friday night in Cincinnati’s 6-5 loss at Colorado, when he worked seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He has faced the Cardinals once, pitching a scoreless inning on Aug. 13, 2014, while with Miami.

SS Eugenio Suarez hit safely in his ninth straight game, singling in the seventh inning. Suarez is 14-for-41 (.341) during his career-best hitting streak, upping his season average to .312 and lessening the blow of a season-ending injury to regular SS Zack Cozart, who was enjoying a career year. Suarez still needs to work on controlling the strike zone, though (35 strikeouts, six walks), as well as his defense (nine errors).

1B Joey Votto’s torrid stretch of hitting continues, as he went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs. Votto is an absurd 23-for-41 (.561) since the All-Star break and is 30-of-62 (.484) in his past 17 games. Votto has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 plate appearances, the only out coming on a bunt in the top of the fifth inning Monday night.

RF Jay Bruce, one of the many Reds linked to trade rumors, notched his 13th RBI since the All-Star break with a single in the ninth that capped the scoring. Bruce has knocked in a run in each of the past three games, posting the team’s only RBI Monday night with a sacrifice fly. Cincinnati could net a handsome return for Bruce, but he also has two years left on an affordable contract and remains in his prime.