LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday to start the opener of a four-game series with Pittsburgh at the Great American Ballpark. Holmberg will make his first career appearance against the Pirates as he takes the rotation spot vacated by RHP Johnny Cueto, traded Sunday to Kansas City. In eight career outings, Holmberg is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA.

CF Billy Hamilton’s bunt single in the third was his 10th of the year, leading all of MLB. That was followed by his 47th steal of the year, also an MLB high, and his eighth steal in as many tries against catcher Yadier Molina. It was the only hit for Hamilton, whose average remains low at .226 because he continues to walk too infrequently (20) and hit too many fly balls.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven scoreless innings against a struggling St. Louis offense and earned his sixth win of the year. He wasn’t overpowering, fanning just three, but induced a spate of early outs and used only 92 pitches. It was the first scoreless outing for DeSclafani since April 20, when he worked eight shutout innings in Milwaukee.

1B Joey Votto’s club-record string of reaching base at least twice in 15 straight games ended after he went 0-for-3 with a walk, but the ninth inning free pass extended his streak of reaching base to 19 straight games. Votto’s average since the All-Star break dropped to .523 with his hitless night. His four homers off Cardinals pitching are the most by any opposing player this year.

RF Jay Bruce belted his 17th homer in the second and it stood up for the game’s only run, giving him an RBI in four straight games. It’s his longest RBI streak of the season and his longest since he had four straight last August. The longest such run of his career happened in September 2012, when he knocked in runs in seven consecutive contests.