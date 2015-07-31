RHP Keyvius Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and made his major league debut with a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. He went 2-4 with a 5.08 ERA in eight appearances at Triple- A Louisville after posting a dazzling 1.85 ERA at Double-A. “Coming out of spring training, we were feeling like he could give us some support out of the bullpen, but he can be a capable major league starting pitcher (too),” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When he pitches out of the bullpen, I think you’ll see more velocity, like mid- to high 90s because he doesn’t have to work through the lineup three times.”

RHP Keury Mella was acquired by the Reds, along with 1B Adam Duvall, from the San Francisco Giants late Thursday for RHP Mike Leake. Mella, 21, is 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts for Class A San Jose this season.

RHP Nate Adcock’s season likely is over. “When I came out of the game in Colorado, my tricep locked up,” he said. “It was like a cramp. I got treatment and hoped it would go away, but it kept lingering. Then they looked at it and I find out it’s a complete tear. I‘m still in a little bit of shock.” Adcock, who went 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 13 appearances for Cincinnati, will undergo Tommy John surgery possibly on Tuesday.

RHP David Holmberg was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday’s series opener against the Pirates and he responded with six solid innings, allowing two runs and five hits in a 15-5 victory over Pittsburgh. “I had to pitch like it was a 0-0 game,” Holmberg said. “I try to go out, be aggressive and throw strikes, pound the zone. There were some long innings which is tough. I just tried to stay loose.” Holmberg also collected his first career hit with a single in the fifth.

C Kyle Skipworth was optioned to Double-A Pensacola after not appearing in a game during his second stint this season with the Reds. Skipworth batted .225 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games this season in Double-A and Triple-A.

1B Adam Duvall was acquired by the Reds, along with RHP Keury Mella, from the San Francisco Giants late Thursday for RHP Mike Leake. Duvall, 26, is hitting .279 with a .323 on-base percentage, a .548 slugging percentage, 26 homers and 79 RBIs in 99 games for Triple-A Sacramento this year. He appeared in 28 games for San Francisco last year, hitting .192/.234/.342 with three homers and five RBIs.

2B Brandon Phillips hit a pair of three-run homers and collected a career-high seven RBIs on Thursday night. It was the 11th multi-homer game for Phillips who went 4-for-5 in the 15-5 victory over the Pirates. “I‘m really feeling (it) right now,” Phillips said.

1B Joey Votto continued his torrid pace at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two walks to pace a 19-hit Cincinnati attack. He came in leading the National League with a .523 batting average since the All-Star break. Votto has at least one hit in 11 of his past 14 games.