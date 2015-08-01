RF Kyle Waldrop was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday to fill the roster spot of RHP Mike Leake who was traded to the Giants late Thursday. Waldrop batted .254 with 16 doubles, six homers and 35 RBIs in 95 combined games with Triple-A Louisville and Double-A Pensacola. The 23-year old was selected in the 12th round of the 2010 draft.

RHP Keyvius Sampson made his major league debut Thursday night, striking out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. “He decided to go out and throw strikes. It didn’t matter that it was his debut,” said manager Bryan Price. “He pitched well in a short outing. He looked like the guy we were excited about in March and April.” Price said he still was contemplating Sampson’s role.

RHP Michael Lorenzen called Friday night’s outing a step in the right direction. He allowed five earned runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings in the 5-4 loss to the Pirates on a career-high 107 pitches. “He was more aggressive,” said manager Bryan Price. “He had more command of the strike zone. I was pleased with his tempo. He was throwing the ball over the plate and was more pitch efficient.”

RHP Keury Mella was acquired from the Giants late Thursday in exchange for RHP Mike Leake. Mella, 21, was signed by the Giants as a non-drafted free agent in September 2011. In his four-season professional career, in 57 career minor league starts and 1 relief appearance he is 15-12 with a 3.01 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 272.1 innings. He currently is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top prospect in the Giants’ organization. The Reds plan to develop him as a starter.

SS Zack Cozart’s rehabilitation following season-ending right knee surgery in June is going well. He’s been off crutches for about a week and has rejoined the club. “I‘m glad to be back in the clubhouse and the dugout and not sitting in a recliner at home watching,” Cozart said. He batted .258 this season with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 53 games. Cozart expects to resume baseball work in December and hopes to return by Spring Training.

INF Adam Duvall was acquired from the Giants late Thursday in exchange for RHP Mike Leake. Duvall, 26, was selected by San Francisco in the 11th round of the June 2010 first-year player draft. This season, Duvall hit .279 with 25 doubles, 26 HR and 79 RBI in 99 appearances for Triple-A Sacramento. Entering Thursday’s games, he led the Pacific Coast League in home runs and total bases. In his major league debut on June 26 of last season, he homered off Leake for his first career hit. The Reds project him as a left fielder.