RHP Keyvius Sampson got his feet wet in the major leagues on Thursday night when he struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning in his debut. On Sunday, he gets his first start. “We targeted him as a guy that would one day give us depth in the rotation,” manager Bryan Price said. “He has some untapped potential.” Sampson went 3-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 15 minor-league starts this year.

SS Eugenio Suarez was afforded an opportunity to play every day when Zack Cozart suffered a season-ending knee injury. He has hits in 11 of 13 games and had a career-high three RBIs Saturday. “He’s done some really good things for us,” manager Bryan Price said. “The bat has come first for him. We really thought it would be glove.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias slammed his glove in the dugout after allowing a solo homer to Pirates SS Jung Ho Kang. He responded by retiring the next nine batters, and he earned his second victory of the season after allowing two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. “I was very upset in that moment,” Iglesias said. “I just went back out there and focused. I was very happy to help the team win and go deeper in the game to give the bullpen a rest.” Suarez walked two and struck out five.

1B Joey Votto had reached base in 21 straight games, the longest streak in the majors this season, before going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Saturday. During his 21-game streak, Votto hit .471 with five homers, 12 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .615.