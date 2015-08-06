LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 23rd save on Tuesday night, and his 56th consecutive save at Great American Ball Park in a 3-2 victory over the first-place Cardinals. “He loves pitching here,” said manager Bryan Price. “He feeds off the adrenaline of the situation, like most closers.” Chapman has converted 14 straight saves since his only blown opportunity on June 3.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani picked up right where he left off against the first-place St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. After pitching seven shutout innings against them on Wednesday, the rookie right-hander retired six of the first seven batters he faced and recorded a career-high nine strikeouts against St. Louis. But it wasn’t without one blemish, a two-run homer by third baseman Matt Carpenter. “I wish I could have one pitch back, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “I didn’t do anything different. I was locating better. Had them guessing a little bit.”

LHP Manny Parra was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday after recovering from a sprained left elbow. In Parra’s absence, the Reds had been using right-hander Burke Badenhop against left-handers. “Having a true left-hander out there and a veteran presence should give us a lift,” said manager Bryan Price. Parra allowed five earned runs on July 11 at Miami. In his other 23 appearances, his ERA is 1.50.

OF Kyle Waldrop was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He struck out in his only at-bat on Aug. 2, which was his major league debut. Waldrop was a 12th round draft choice by the Reds in the 2010 draft.

LHP Sean Marshall threw a 22-pitch bullpen session composed mostly of fastballs Wednesday. It was his first appearance on the mound since June 10, 2014, after he tore the labrum in his left shoulder. He will travel with the team through his rehab.