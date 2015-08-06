3B Todd Frazier continues to struggle at the plate, so much so that the bright spots in a 1-for-6 performance on Wednesday stood out. Frazier snapped an 0-for-12 skid with an infield single in the third inning. He collected his first RBI since July 25 on a bases-loaded ground ball out in the fourth.

LHP David Holmberg allowed only two hits on Wednesday, but one was a RBI double by Randal Grichuk in the sixth. Holmberg allowed two runs, two hits, and walked three in five innings. The two hits tied a career-low for Holmberg who has a 2.16 ERA against the Cardinals.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani’s performance on Tuesday night was historic. In beating the St. Louis Cardinals in consecutive starts, the 25-year old right-hander became the first Reds rookie to do so since Ewell Blackwell in 1946, and the first rookie for any team since the Giants’ Jerome Williams in July 2003.

LHP Sean Marshall made the next step in a rehab process which manager Bryan Price recently referred to as a “miracle”. The 32-year old Marshall threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, tossing 22 pitches, all fastballs. “It was nice to get back out there and get my cleats in the ground,” said Marshall, who’s made 31 appearances the past three seasons due to shoulder surgeries. “It was a successful bullpen for sure.” Marshall is 37-46 with a 3.86 in 396 major league appearances over eight seasons.