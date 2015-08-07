FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 8, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Lorenzen was victimized by walks again on Thursday. He allowed three earned runs with four hits and four walks in five innings. It was the fifth start in his past six that Lorenzen has walked three or more batters. He needed 93 pitches to get through five. “I didn’t have bad stuff,” said the 23-year-old Lorenzen. “I didn’t the last time out either. I felt good. I thought I threw the ball really well. This is just my second year as a starter. Every start is a new experience. I just have to keep at it and keep moving forward and keep my chin up.”

3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-26 with one RBI on the seven-game homestand, this after a strong first half landed him on the National League All-Star team. The All-Star Home Run Derby champion now is 6-for-53 since July 22, a .113 average.

2B Brandon Phillips singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games, all while batting in the leadoff spot. It is his fifth hitting streak of at least seven games this season. He had streaks of eight and nine games earlier this season.

1B Joey Votto continues to reach base at a torrid pace since the All-Star break. He doubled and walked three times in Thursday’s loss to the Cardinals. In doing so, Votto now has reached base 93 of his 104 appearances. It was the seventh time this season he walked three times in a game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.