RHP Michael Lorenzen was victimized by walks again on Thursday. He allowed three earned runs with four hits and four walks in five innings. It was the fifth start in his past six that Lorenzen has walked three or more batters. He needed 93 pitches to get through five. “I didn’t have bad stuff,” said the 23-year-old Lorenzen. “I didn’t the last time out either. I felt good. I thought I threw the ball really well. This is just my second year as a starter. Every start is a new experience. I just have to keep at it and keep moving forward and keep my chin up.”

3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-26 with one RBI on the seven-game homestand, this after a strong first half landed him on the National League All-Star team. The All-Star Home Run Derby champion now is 6-for-53 since July 22, a .113 average.

2B Brandon Phillips singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games, all while batting in the leadoff spot. It is his fifth hitting streak of at least seven games this season. He had streaks of eight and nine games earlier this season.

1B Joey Votto continues to reach base at a torrid pace since the All-Star break. He doubled and walked three times in Thursday’s loss to the Cardinals. In doing so, Votto now has reached base 93 of his 104 appearances. It was the seventh time this season he walked three times in a game.