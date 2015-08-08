RHP Keyvius Sampson will make his second start of the season Saturday. Originally expected to be used as a spot starter, Sampson impressed the Reds with his first career start Sunday, when he gave up three runs and three hits and struck out eight in six innings of a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. “We want to see him pitch, and he did nothing to suggest that he wasn’t ready to make that start,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I wanted to see him compete in the strike zone, which he did.” Sampson spent time at Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville this season after being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh in January.

3B Todd Frazier’s ninth-inning single was hit second hit in 22 at-bats, both singles. He has only one RBI in his last 11 games, and the Reds have been shut out in three of those games. “Right now we are not swinging the bats very well,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “You want it to turn and I know it is going to turn. We just have to fall back on the fact we have had guys that have performed in the past.”

RHP Robert Stephenson, the reigning International League pitcher of the week at Triple-A Louisville, appears to be a candidate to join the parent Reds in September, although the Reds will be mindful of his workload. “There are a lot of pitchers we’d like to see this year get an opportunity to pitch” in September, Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “We would be rationing innings with him if he were to be with us.” The Reds’ first-round pick in 2011, Stephenson pitched 136 1-3 innings in 2014 and has logged 114 1-3 so far this year.

RHP Raisel Iglesias made his second consecutive quality start in a 2-0 loss at Arizona, giving up only one run and three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one, and he has 26 strikeouts in his last 24 innings over four starts. “I feel very good every time I go out there because I know Bryan Price has my back,” Iglesias said through catcher Brayan Pena. “He always gives me a good smile and a positive thought. That says a lot about him as manager and makes me feel better as a pitcher.” Iglesias retired 15 in a row after getting a double play grounder to end the first inning after giving up his only run on two hits and a walk.

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks Friday, continuing his monster run since July 18, the second game after the All-Star break. Votto is hitting .431 with Votto seven doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and 28 walks in his last 19 games. His on-base percentage is .655, and he has walked 21 times in his last 11 games.