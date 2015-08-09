RHP Keyvius Sampson’s second major league start was even better than his first as he gave up only one run and four hits in six innings against Arizona for his first major league victory on Saturday. Sampson allowed three runs and three hits in his first start last Sunday, a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. “I‘m here, just trying to buy more starts,” Sampson said. “That’s what I‘m doing, day by day, just trying to buy more starts.” He struck out four Saturday but was taking nothing for granted. “Until they tell me I have a bullpen in two days, I‘m still on the bubble in my head,” said Sampson, who was promoted to the majors on June 30 and entered the rotation when RHP Jonny Cueto and RHP Mike Leake were traded.

C Tucker Barnhart singled in second inning on Saturday against Arizona to end an 0-for-17 slump, tied for the longest of his career. Barnhart, who has gained playing time because of the extended absence of starting C Devin Mesoraco, is hitting .252 with three homers and eight RBIs in 131 at-bats and has caught manager Bryan Price’s eye. “We knew about the defense, and that’s continued,” Price said. “He calls an excellent game. The other part I wasn’t sure what I would see. He’s swung the bat very well.” Barnhart committed a throwing error as LF Ender Inciarte stole second base in the third inning.

SS Eugenio Suarez extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run homer in the fourth inning on Saturday against Arizona, breaking the Reds’ 30-inning scoreless streak. Suarez, who also doubled, is 9-for-26 during current streak and has hit safely 17 of his last 19 games. He became a starter after he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville following SS Zack Cozart’s season-ending knee injury in early June.

2B Brandon Phillips has hit safely in eight of the last nine games after going 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a single and a walk Saturday against Arizona. Phillips is hitting .457 in his last nine games. He had a seven-game hitting streak snapped Friday.

RF Jay Bruce is hitless in his last 20 at-bats after striking out twice and grounding out twice Saturday against Arizona. Bruce, who has eight doubles since the All-Star break, twice grounded to second base into the teeth of the Diamondbacks’ shift that had three infielders on the first base side of second and the second baseman 50 feet or so into the right field grass.