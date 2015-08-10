RHP Keyvius Sampson, who recorded his first major league victory Saturday, will remain in the starting rotation for the foreseeable future, manager Bryan Price said. “He’s done nothing to push his way out,” Price said. “He’s created the opportunity by making some very important adjustments at Triple-A.” Sampson said after his victory that he was just hoping to buy another start. “I appreciate that from a young guy,” Price said. “That’s the attitude you want. You want to feel like I want to earn my opportunity to play. It can’t be like, ‘I had a couple of good outings in Triple-A, I should be in the rotation for the rest of the year.’ That’s a step towards disaster.”

3B Todd Frazier was called out on strikes on a fastball that replays showed was several inches outside as a pinch-hitter Sunday, receiving a start off while in a 2-for-30 slide with no extra-base hits and one RBI. “He’s a little out of character, swinging at pitches that aren’t good pitches to hit early in the at-bat,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “I think he’s pressing. Every now and then he just tries to do too much. If it (rest) does anything, terrific.” Frazier leads the NL with 30 doubles. Ivan De Jesus Jr. started at third base for the third time this season. “It is an opportunity to see some of the guys on the bench play, too,” Price said. “These are guys who are going to be competing for spots on our team next year.”

CF Billy Hamilton was 2-for-5 with a double and a run while hitting leadoff for the second straight game, when Arizona started left-handers in the final two games of the series. Hamilton, a switch-hitter, had batted leadoff only four times since May 17 before moving up Saturday. “If we get good games from Billy offensively where he is on base and creating opportunities, then I think we have a chance to jump-start the offense a little bit,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton is hitting .223 this season, .232 (36-159) as the leadoff hitter.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his fourth consecutive quality start, giving up three runs and 10 hits in a no-decision against Arizona on Sunday. DeSclafani did not have his best stuff but worked through it, benefitting from a double play, a caught stealing and an out on the bases to keep out of too much trouble. “I wasn’t sharp today,” DeSclafani said. “It was definitely an outing that I had to grind out. When you don’t feel that good you want to go as long as you can, at least six innings so your bullpen doesn’t have to do a lot of the work.”

SS Eugenio Suarez was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is 10-30 with five doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. Suarez is in his first year with the Reds after breaking in with Detroit last year. “I still am somewhat surprised just on his adjustability and the subtle adjustments he’s made for us in his time here,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said, “and I think that is only going to get better. It’s not just power. His overall run production, I’ve been able to use him to hit-and-run. He does a lot of things very well.” Suarez looks to get the vast majority of the starts the rest of the season with SS Zack Cozart out for the year.