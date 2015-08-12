LHP David Holmberg gave up a two-run homer to Padres LF Justin Upton on Monday night for the only runs he allowed in 6 2/3 innings. He lowered his ERA to 3.06 after three starts against the Cardinals, Pirates and Padres.

CF Billy Hamilton drew two walks Monday night and stole his 52nd base. That is four shy of his career high set last season. Since his major league debut on Sept. 3, 2013, Hamilton leads all major-leaguers in steals.

1B Joey Votto went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Monday night, only the 13th time in 108 games this season that he hasn’t reached base. Votto reached base in 32 straight games from May 20 to June 25. Votto is hitting .392 (29-for-74) since the All-Star break.

RF Jay Bruce hit his 18th homer of the season leading off the second inning Monday night. It was the 200th home run of Bruce’s career. He is the 319th player in major league history to reach the 200-home plateau and the ninth player to do it in a Reds uniform.