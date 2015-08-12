RHP Michael Lorenzen struggled against the Padres and just maybe he’s hit the rookie wall. “There are plenty of guys that are tired,” manager Bryce Price said. “It definitely could be. Part of the learning process and learning how to pitch here is you have to pitch with less than your A-grade stuff. And that’s the lesson a lot of these young guys are learning now. You have to manage a game when you don’t have your A grade stuff.”

3B Todd Frazier had some quality at-bats against the Padres on Tuesday and maybe he’s starting to break out of his funk. He went 3-for-4 with a home run. “Much better, more balanced swing,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He was just on the barrel three straight at-bats. I think for anybody you need a game like that to get your confidence where you are expecting success. Hopefully this is a sign of good things to come for Todd.”

OF Billy Hamilton continues to struggle at the plate. The majors’ top base-stealer is just that, but there’s something about not being able to steal first that comes to mind. “We’ve been working on his mental and physical approach to stay aggressive,” manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton’s average is some 20 points lower batting left-handed, and Price said there will be a discussion regarding staying a switch hitter in the offseason.

1B Joey Votto continues to turn up his game since the All-Star break. He has hit .385 (30-for-78) with eight doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

OF Jason Bourgeois not only hit his first home run of the season but his first pinch-hit home run of his career as well.