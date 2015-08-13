Reds manager Bryan Price said he could soon move rookie RHP Michael Lorenzen to the bullpen as a way to limit his innings rather than shut him down in September. He said several other of his rookie starting pitchers could face similar limits.

3B Todd Frazier, who is hitting .174 since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, doubled in four at-bats Wednesday and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Despite the slump, Frazier still leads the National League in doubles (32) and extra-base hits (28 homers and one triple).

RHP Raisel Iglesias is 2-3 with a 4.47 ERA in six appearances since coming off the disabled list July 11. He had eight strikeouts Wednesday in San Diego to match his career high. After allowing three runs (Matt Kemp’s three-run homer) on three hits, a walk and a hit batter in the first inning Wednesday, Iglesias didn’t allow a Padre to reach base over the last five innings he worked.

2B Brandon Phillips scored after singling as a pinch-hitter Wednesday. He is hitting .404 (21-for-52) over his last 13 games and .337 (34-for-101) over his last 24 games.

1B Joey Votto hit his 20th homer Wednesday afternoon and needs three more to tie Vada Pinson for 11th place on the Reds all-time list with 186. Votto was 3-for-4 with his two-run homer, three RBIs and three runs scored Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, Votto has hit .402 (33-for-82) with five homers and 12 RBIs.