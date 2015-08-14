RHP Keyvius Sampson (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings in Thursday’s win. It was Sampson’s fourth major league start and his first against the Dodgers.

CF Billy Hamilton, who recorded a career-high four hits, went deep in the eighth off reliever J.P. Howell to help Cincinnati (51-62) seal only its third win in nine games. “I was just hoping for a base hit,” said Hamilton, who went 4-for-4 with four runs (also a career best) and delivered his first home run since May 15, when he smacked one against the San Francisco Giants. Hamilton has four homers this season. “Got something up I could drive. I was seeing the ball pretty well today. It was something that he left out over the plate and I just drove it. I didn’t think it was a home run. They told me to slow down. I thought it was in the gap. I don’t hit home runs a lot, but when I do, it’s something I can build off of.”

LHP John Lamb will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make his major league debut Friday against the Dodgers. Lamb, 25, was acquired last month in a deal that sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals. Lamb, who will face Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (7-7, 3.72 ERA), was 10-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts for the Royals’ Triple-A club in Omaha and three for Louisville.

SS Eugenio Suarez, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, hit a three-run blast to spark a four-run surge in the sixth inning that blew the game open in Thursday’s 10-3 rout of the Dodgers. “The Suarez three-run homer really was the blow that gave us that cushion and allowed me to just pick and choose from the bullpen from that point on,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “It was a big lift to us offensively, and the type of separation that we really kind of forced the hand of the other team.”

2B Brandon Phillips drove in three runs, going 2-for-5 with a double. Phillips has hit safely in six consecutive games. Phillips is batting .429 with a homer, double and four RBIs during the run.