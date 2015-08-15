RHP Michael Lorenzen was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for LHP John Lamb. Lorenzen has compiled a 3-8 mark with a 5.46 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) this season. Lorenzen is 0-6 with a 9.82 ERA in his last seven starts.

LHP John Lamb, who was officially called up from Triple-A Louisville before Friday’s start, kept the Reds close before a four-run rally by the Dodgers in the fifth inning spelled doom. Lamb (0-1) was charged with five runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings in his major league debut. Lamb, who played high school ball about an hour south of Los Angeles in southern Orange County, was one of the players the Reds acquired for right-hander Johnny Cueto in a deal with the Kansas City Royals last month. “He threw the ball well,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of the 25-year-old Lamb, who became the eighth Reds’ rookie pitcher to start this season, tying a modern-day club record. Rookie Cincinnati hurlers also have started 16 straight games, which is the longest streak in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals started 19 in a row in 1997. “Things were looking good, but you end up going through that lineup, and (Jimmy) Rollins gets things going and it goes on and on,” Price continued. “Turner gets his hit and drives in a run to give them a lead, and Adrian hits a three-run shot. It looked to be a pretty good pitch; it looked like they were going inside, and he was just able to get the barrel there.”

SS Eugenio Suarez scored two of Cincinnati’s runs. Suarez went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

1B Joey Votto, who hit his 21st homer with a two-run shot in the sixth inning, drove in all three of Cincinnati’s runs Friday night. Votto also had an RBI double in the first inning. Those two hits allowed Votto to record his National League-leading 40th multi-hit game and raised his batting average to .400 since the All-Star break.