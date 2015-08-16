INF Todd Frazier tied his career high with his 29th home run of the season. He hit a two-run shot in the first inning off LHP Brett Anderson. Frazier has hit safely in the past five games.

LHP David Holmberg had an awful outing Saturday against the Dodgers. Holmberg failed to make it out of the third, lasting just two-plus innings and serving up seven runs, five hits and four walks. Holmberg (1-2), who didn’t strike out a batter and surrendered three of the Dodgers’ four home runs, threw 64 pitches. “The ball was flying,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “Both teams had some elevation pitches that they hit pretty well. That was just very uncharacteristic from what I know of David. You’re going to get hit; everyone gets hit in this game from time to time. But his command, when he needed it even when he needed to throw a decent strike, he really struggled to do that. It just wasn’t his night.”

OF Marlon Byrd continued to struggle in the series against the Dodgers. Byrd went 0-for-4 on Saturday, leaving him 1-for-12 in the series.

1B Joey Votto is swinging one of the hottest bats in the majors. Votto went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday for his National League-leading 41st multi-hit game this season. In 28 games since the All-Star break, Votto is batting .404 with six home runs, 10 doubles and 16 RBIs.