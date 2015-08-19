LHP Aroldis Chapman gave up a solo home run to Kansas City 2B Ben Zobrist leading off the ninth inning Tuesday night to snap his streak of 56 consecutive saves at Great American Ball Park. Chapman gave up a run and two hits with one strikeout. His last blown save at home was Sept. 7, 2012 against Houston. “I don’t like to make excuses,” said Chapman, via an interpreter. “I made a mistake. All I can tell you is that I had a bad day.”

SS Eugenio Suarez homered for the eighth time this season on Tuesday night. It was his third homer in the last nine games. Suarez is getting an opportunity to play regularly with SS Zack Cozart out for the season following knee surgery. There’s been talk about developing him in left field.

RHP Raisel Iglesias extended his scoreless-innings streak to 12 with seven shutout innings against the defending American League champion Royals. Iglesias gave up just three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. It was his fourth straight quality start, but he was denied his fourth victory when the Royals rallied for a 3-1, 13-inning win.

LHP Sean Marshall is throwing every third day in his efforts to rehab from multiple shoulder surgeries the past two years. “He has some work ahead of him,” said manager Bryan Price. “But the fact that he’s throwing pain-free off the mound and throwing breaking pitches is a good sign.” Marshall, 32, made just 31 appearances for the Reds since 2012.