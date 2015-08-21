RHP Stephen Johnson was acquired by the Reds from the Giants in exchange for OF Marlon Byrd.

OF Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to replace OF Marlon Byrd on the Reds’ roster.

CF Billy Hamilton was placed on the 15-day disabled list after his sensational defensive play in the 11th inning on Tuesday night proved costly for the Reds when he suffered a sprained capsule in his right shoulder. Hamilton dove to cut off Alcides Escobar’s single then threw out the Royals shortstop trying to stretch a double. “It was a spectacular play,” said manager Bryan Price. “We’ll see how it responds to rest and treatment.” Hamilton leads the major leagues with 54 stolen bases.

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game with inflammation in his right biceps tendon. Ivan De Jesus Jr. started at second.

RHP Sam LeCure got himself into trouble at Triple-A by overcompensating for a drop in velocity he experienced in Spring Training. “I was trying to be a different pitcher,” said LeCure, who posted a 0.90 ERA in his past six appearances at Louisville before being recalled by the Reds on Wednesday. The bitterness over being a late cut during Spring Training mostly has faded for LeCure whose 231 appearances from 2010-2014 ranks third on the club. “My stuff is back to normal,” LeCure said. “Which is unremarkable, but good enough to get outs.” It was closer to remarkable on Wednesday when he tossed two perfect innings with a pair of Ks.