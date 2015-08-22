LHP Aroldis Chapman was unavailable the past two games due to stiffness in his left shoulder, MLB.com reported Thursday. Chapman had his streak of 56 consecutive saves at Great American Ball Park snapped on Tuesday when he allowed a leadoff homer to the Royals’ Ben Zobrist. Chapman had converted 15 straight saves. He hadn’t blown a save at home since 2012. With Chapman unavailable, right-hander J.J. Hoover moved into the closer role. Chapman is day-to-day.

RHP David Holmberg was hit hard by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, allowing five runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings including two home runs. Homberg has allowed seven homers in five starts. “His last couple of starts haven’t been the same as we saw last year,” said manager Bryan Price. “He was erratic. He was making what I call empty pitches.”

2B Brandon Phillips missed his second straight start with inflammation in his right biceps tendon. “He’s had smaller injuries ... each time, we like to have him go through a full workday to make sure he’s ready to go the next day,” said manager Bryan Price. “He wasn’t able to go through a full workday (Thursday). Hopefully, he’ll be able to do that today so we can see where we are.” Phillips pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out.

RHP Sam LeCure retired the nine batters he faced since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. The perfect streak ended when he walked Diamondbacks third baseman Aaron Hill, then later picked him off second. LeCure struggled at Triple-A after being cut in Spring Training but finally earned a promotion after posting a 0.90 ERA in his last six appearances.